LoC firing in Poonch, Rajouri

March 07, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

Heavy shelling continued along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts but there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, they said.

Shelling continued in Krishna Ghati sector in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district.

An Army spokesman said during the past 24 hours, shelling was witnessed six times in four sectors of Poonch and Rajouri districts including Krishna Ghati, Khari Karmada, Nowshera and Sunderbani.

He said students appearing in exams in Government Middle School Deeing in Dandersar zone in Nowshera witnessed scary scenes when they were appearing in 7th standard examinations.

The spokesman said, following heavy shelling, people from Chalotri and Jallas areas have migrated to safer places.