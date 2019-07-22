LoC firing: Army man killed after ceasefire violation in Sunderbani sector

July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An Army personnel was killed Monday as India-PaK troops exchanged fire along LoC in Rajouri district.



Officials said that an army personnel manning a forward post was critically injured in the Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector and was immediately rushed to the military hospital where he succumbed to injuries.



Earlier, a defence spokesman said the Pakistani troops targeted the sector in the early hours, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army.