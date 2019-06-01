LMD recovers Rs 3.45 lakh fine from erring traders in Kupwara

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Legal Metrology (LMD) has penalized 100 traders including non-local manufacturers, packers and importers for violation of various relevant laws and imposed a fine of Rs. 3.45 Lakh.

The Legal Metrology Department (LMD) has stepped up its campaign of market inspection on daily basis during the month of May 2019 in coordination with other line Departments across the district Kupwara to keep a check on the black marketing and to ensure supply of wholesome food items to the consumers.

Markets of Kralgund, Langate, Zachaldara, Handwara, Kralpora, Kupwara and other areas of the district were thoroughly inspected during the month of holy Ramadan.