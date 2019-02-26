About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LMD recovers Rs 25000 fine from tiles manufacturing unit

Rising Kashmir News

Baramulla, February 25:

 Legal Metrology Department Baramulla imposed a fine of Rs 25000 from a tiles manufacturing company for violation of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 in the manufacture, packing and sale of tile packages.
Earlier, a case was registered against the company after a routine departmental inspection revealed that the tile packages offered for sale in the market were not carrying mandatory declarations of maximum retail price and date of manufacture/ packing thereby leaving consumers vulnerable to deception.
Subsequently, the matter was taken up with the company in question by Assistant Controller Baramulla which in turn admitted to the lapse and requested for compounding of the offence. Ultimately, a fine of Rs 25000 was recovered from the company.
Traders dealing in packaged goods covered under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 are advised to make sure that the packaged goods bear statutory declarations especially name and address of the manufacturer and packer/ importer, name of the commodity packed, maximum retail price, month and year of manufacture/ packing/ import, net quantity, consumer care details and country of origin, manufacture or assembly (in case of imported packages).

