LMD penalizes pvt company, nursing home for violating norms

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The officials of the Legal Metrology Department (LMD) conducted surprise inspection of a private nursing home operating in Srinagar city.

The officials during the inspection found that the surgical devices like bandages, drip sets, suction pipes etc used in the nursing home were not as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The LMD officials served a notice and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 to the manufacturing company for not printing all the mandatory declarations on the label of products. The nursing home was also penalised Rs 5000 for not using approved weighing scales for adults or for babies, height gauges in the premises of the nursing home.