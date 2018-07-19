LMD penalizes flour mill for MRP violation

Srinagar, July 18:
The field executives of Legal Metrology Department (LMD) under the supervision of Joint Controller Amar Singh today penalized a flour mill for violation of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.
According to LMD statement, during its routine inspections of the markets of city Srinagar, a couple of bran bags of a flour mill were seized from a retailer as the label of the bags was carrying the multiple maximum retail prices.
“A notice was served to the flour mill through the retailer for printing different MRPs on the label of the bags,” the statement said.
The Joint Controller slapped a fine of Rs 12000 on the mill for the violation in printing MRPs.
Consumers are informed to contact LMD on the toll-free number 1800-180-7114 or on 0194-2490390 during office hours for registering their grievances.