LMD penalizes delivery boys of cooking gas distributors

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The field Executives of Legal Metrology Department (LMD) during routine inspections of different localities of Srinagar today booked three delivery boys of cooking gas distributors for overcharging on refill cylinders.

The authorities have fixed Rs 820 as the rate for refilled cylinder having a gas of 14.2 Kg for district Srinagar. Out of this amount Rs 294 is the subsidy amount. The rate for cooking gas cylinders for district Budgam, Pulwama and Kulgam is also Rs 820, for Baramulla, Pahalgam, the rate is Rs 828 and for Kupwara rate is Rs 837.

Under Legal Metrology laws, it is obligatory on the delivery boy to issue cash memo to the consumer and conduct leak check of LPG Cylinder and weigh it on the scale for correct net weight of gas before delivery to the consumer. For any genuine complaint, the department may be contacted on toll free no. 18001807114.