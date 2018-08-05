LMD penalizes Beverage Company

SRINAGAR:
Field executives of Legal Metrology Department (LMD) today booked the management of Varun Beverage Limited, Greater Noida for supplying the stocks of cold drink packages namely Lehar 7 UP 600 ml in the markets which were not carrying the label of MRP, date of manufacture and batch number legibly and prominently.
“The declarations were engraved on the neck of the plastic packs but were not readable at all. Even the declarations were not properly readable under the magnifying glasses. The notice was served to the management of the beverage company. The beverage company submitted the application for compounding the case departmentally instead of settling it to the court of law,” a statement of the LMD said.
Accordingly, the beverage company was fined Rs 20,000 for violation of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.
The general public has been asked to contact the department on the toll-free no 1800-180-7114 or 0194-2490390 during office hours for registering their complaints.