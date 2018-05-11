LMD penalizes bakery shops for labeling norm violation

SRINAGAR, MAY 10:
The field executives of Legal Metrology Department today conducted market inspection at Qamarwari, Parimpora, Shalteng and Lawaypora areas here and booked a number of bakery shops for violation of Legal Metrology laws.
The traders were found selling different items without MRP and customer-care details and were penalized.
The office of the Director FCS&CA Kashmir has recently issued a rate list for bakery and sweets products and warned traders against indulging in over-charging and instructing for displaying rate-lists.
Consumers have been informed to lodge complaints on toll-free number 18001317105 or 01942490390 or email at dclmkenf@gmail.