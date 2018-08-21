LMD penalizes bakery dealers

Srinagar, August 20:
On the instructions of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and under the close supervision of Controller Metrology Jammu & Kashmir Mr. Afsar Ali Khan, an extensive market inspection was conducted throughout the valley by Legal Metrology Department on 20th of August, 2018.
During the inspections 77 erring traders were challaned for violation of various provisions of Legal Metrology laws. A penal sum of Rs 49100/- was collected during the inspections on spot. The erring traders include bakery shops, mutton dealers, sweets sellers and the nature of offence was short weighment, over charging, use of defective scales and weights, inadequate labelling on food products.
Meanwhile, consumers are informed to register their genuine grievances/complaints with the department on the toll free No 18001807114 during office hours.