LMD penalises spare parts importer, raids dealers in Sgr

Legal Metrology department under the supervision of Deputy Controller Kashmir conducted surprise inspection of the premises of M/S KC Automart Pvt Ltd Hyderpora Srinagar and inspected the labeling on the spare-parts offered for sale and service in the workshop.
An official handout said, hundreds of spare-parts in packaged form were subjected to the test of proper labeling.
It said during the inspection it was observed that the importer namely Henkel Adhesive Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Pune has supplied the packed products (Glazing Sealant) to the workshop which were not found as per the requirements of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities), RULE, 2011.
The statement further said the font-size on the label of the products was small that the label was not readable through the naked eye.
It said the mandatory declarations such as MRP/ Date of Manufacture /Net Contents etc were readable only through the magnifying glass.
The sample of products was seized and legal notice was served to the Importer at Pune.
The importer in response to the notice confessed the lapse and gave an assurance that the future supplies of all products shall carry the mandatory declarations in bold font-sizes. The mandatory declaration on the label of any pre-packaged product should be prominent and legible to the consumer as per the packaged commodities rules.
The Deputy Controller, Kashmir slapped a penal sum of Rs 50000 on the importer for the deficiency.
Prompted by a complaint that edible oil packages of 1 litre and 5 litre of a non local edible oil firm are underweight, the field executives of Legal Metrology department under the supervision of Jt. Controller Amar singh conducted raids of premises of several whole sale dealers of city Srinagar.
While conducting weighing of edible oil packages 1 litre (910 g) and 5 litre (4.550 kg) on the standard weighing scale, the packages was found lesser in weight by 120 g and 230 g.
The challan was made out against the firm and notice was served.The firm confessed the lapse and a penality of Rs 25000/- was slapped on the firm.