LMD penalises nursing homes, pvt hospitals

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 21:
The field executives of Legal Metrology department under the supervision of Dy. Controller booked a number of nursing homes, private hospitals operating in Srinagar for violating Legal Metrology laws. During the inspection, it was found that most of the nursing homes were found using domestic weighing scales in place of Person Weighing Machines. Moreover, Height-Gauge scales were found without approval of the department. Since weight and height are two important parameters for prescribing the dosage of medicines. Inaccurate scales may also lead a doctor to wrong diagnosis. A penal sum of Rs 35,000 was collected from the erring hospital authorities.