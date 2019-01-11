About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LMD penalises LPG home delivery vans

Published at January 11, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

ANANTNAG, JANUARY 10:

 Acting on the public complaints about over charging on refill cylinders, the field executives of Legal Metrology Department (LMD) today conducted surprise inspection and intercepted several home delivery vans.
During the inspection it was observed that home delivery boys were indulging in overcharging by an amount ranging from 30 to 70 rupees. The authorities have fixed Rs 812 as the rate of gas for the month of 01/2019 of which Rs 287 is subsidy amount. The team booked three home-delivery boys on spot and slapped a fine of Rs 12000/- on them.
Meanwhile, the LMD has advised the consumers not to pay more than fixed rate and in case of overcharging file complaint on Toll Free no 18001807114.

