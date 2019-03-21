About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

LMD Kashmir recovers Rs 40 lakh fine

Legal Metrology Department (LMD) Kashmir has realized Rs 40 Lakh revenue this fiscal. The information was given here at a meeting chaired by Controller, Ali Afsar Khan. The official spokesperson said Joint Controller, Legal Metrology Kashmir V S Sambyal, Deputy Controller (Enforcement) Kashmir, Deputy Controller (S.S taxi/Lab), all Assistant Controllers and Inspectors of Legal Metrology Kashmir Division were present in the meeting.
During the meeting, the performance of various districts of Kashmir division was discussed vis a vis the achievements made against the departmental targets fixed for the financial year 2018-19.
It was informed that Legal Metrology, Kashmir has realized a sum total of Rs 40, 97,380 as penal sum from various offenders based upon 3576 challan cases that were booked by the officers of the department for the financial year 2018-19. Further, a sum total of Rs. 49, 81,329.00 was realized as revenue on account of stamping of weights and measures.
The department also settled 131 consumer complaints out of 144 complaints received for financial year 2018-19. Directions were passed to all the concerned Officers to double up their efforts so that the target achievement is ensured cent percent by the end of the current financial year. During the review meeting ways and means to improve enforcement work of the department in various districts of the Kashmir Division were also discussed.
Directions were passed to the officers to ensure timely and speedy redressal of consumer complaints particularly consumer complaints vis a vis cooking gas and other essential commodities. Legal Metrology Officers were directed to ensure proper monitoring of home delivery of cooking gas to the consumers strictly as per rates notified by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India from time to time.

