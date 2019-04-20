LMD imposes Rs 50,000 penalty to Publisher for violating norms

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Checking squads constituted by the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur on Friday conducted checking of various schools, book sellers and uniform sellers in Udhampur and adjoining areas.

As per an official, the squads found that some of the sellers were indulging in the unfair trade practices and were selling books, stationary items with smudged MRP and violating other provisions of Legal Metrology Packages Commodities Rules

Acting on the complaints of Parents, the Legal Metrology Department Udhampur imposed the penalty of Rs 50,000 to the publishers for Violation of Legal Metrology Packages Commodities Rules 2011 on the packages of Creative Hand Drawing book and Accessories supplied to one of leading School in Udhampur.

During inspection more than 20 drawing books along with Accessories were seized from one of the leading School in Udhampur for smudging of MRP and non declaration mandatory declaration as required under Legal Metrology Packages Commodities Rules 2011 by the Publishers and notice was issued to the management of the School and Publishers.

The legal Officer of the company/ Publisher attended these offices and pleaded for guilty on their part and requested for compounding the offence.

Schools were directed to display the list of books at their website and on the Notice Board in their respective Schools along with list of vendors where the parents can purchase uniform at a competitive price and in no case school management shall involve staff in any commercial activity within the School campus, the official added.

