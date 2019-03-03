LMD imposes Rs 25000 fine on detergent firm at Poonch

POONCH, MARCH 02:
Legal Metrology Department (LMD), Poonch imposed a fine of Rs.25000 on the management of a detergent manufacturing firm for violating the provisions of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.
During inspections at various retail outlets, an LMD team headed by Assistant Controller Kewal Krishan observed that smaller packs of detergent were offered on sale to consumers with inflated and smudged MRP on packing besides other violations by the manufacturer on these packs.
As per standing rules, it is mandatory for packer/manufacturer/importer to declare/print on each pack the name and complete address, working consumer care telephone number and email id, Net content of the commodity packed, MRP (Inclusive of all taxes), Month and Year of packing inter alia other mandatory declarations before offering any packaged commodity for sale in open market and MRP once printed cannot be smudged.
Accordingly, the management of the firm admitted its guilt and Assistant Controller LMD compounded the case for Rs. 25000 as fine on the firm.