LMD imposes fine on booksellers, schools

Anantnag, December 11:
Taking cognizance of public complaints regarding the Private Schools, Publishers and Booksellers for violation of Legal Metrology Act/Rules and Consumer Protection Act, 1987, its enforcement team headed by Assistant Controller conducted an inspection of some private educational institutions and Booksellers.
During the course of the drive, the team seized some text books of different publishers both in pre-packaged form and in units which were not complying with the prevalent Legal Metrology Laws. The legal notices were issued to the publishers, and the cases against Bookseller and one private educational institution were registered for violation of the Legal Metrology, Packaged Commodity Rules 2011.
An amount of Rs 95000 was realized from the New Delhi based publisher namely M/S Orient Blackswan, which also assured the department that the deficiencies in labelling norms will be rectified in the new stock. The cases against bookseller and private school were compounded for Rs 15000 and Rs 8000 respectively.
The public in general, and schools / booksellers/ publishers in particular were also informed that the school books should be made available for sale as individual unit, and if anybody is found involved in forced sale of booksets instead, shall be booked under Consumer Protection Act, 1987.