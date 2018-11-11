LMD imposes fine of Rs 50000 on edible oil manufacturer, booksellers

Rising Kashmir NewsBARAMULLA, NOVEMBER 10:
Legal Metrology Department (LMD) Baramulla today imposed a fine of Rs 25000 on an edible oil manufacturer and packer, and a fine of Rs. 25000 on booksellers for violating the Legal Metrology Laws.
In a press release issued here, LMD official said acting on public complaints that the packaged edible oil of Kamal Deep Brand is being kept intentionally short in weight by some manufacturers and packers, Legal Metrology Officer Baramulla booked a case against the manufacturer after lifting samples from Chandanwari market of the district.
The samples of the edible oil were found to be wanting in weight tests carried out by the Legal Metrology Officer Baramulla. Further, the manufacturer/ packer had also violated the labeling norms in the packaged oil.
Taking cognizance in the matter, the Assistant Controller Baramulla imposed a fine of Rs. 25000 on the manufacturer and also took a written undertaking from the manufacturer that the offence will not be repeated in future.
In another case, continuing its drive against the private schools indulging in restrictive trade practice and violation of labeling norms in sale of school level textbooks, Legal Metrology Department Baramulla penalized the Apple Valley Book Shop Srinagar with a fine of Rs. 15000 for violating labeling norms in the manufacture, packing and sale of stationary packages. The LMO Baramulla registered the case against DPS Baramulla and Apple Valley Book Shop Srinagar and also imposed a fine of Rs 15000 against Apple Valley Book Shop Srinagar.
In similar kind of case, Assistant Controller Baramulla imposed a fine of Rs. 10000 on Sheikh Book World Baramulla. The school management and the bookseller assured the Department that they will not indulge in any kind of restrictive trade practice in future.
Private school managements are advised to make their book lists public and keep them available on their school websites. Schools must not compel guardians of their students to purchase books, stationary or uniforms from a particular vendor. Market competition must be allowed to determine the rates of school books/ uniforms and consumers (guardians) must be given their "right to choose" as guaranteed to them under the J&K Consumer Protection Act, 1987.