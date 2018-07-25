LMD fines vendor for unfair trade practice

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JULY 24:
Department of Legal Metrology Srinagar today fined a Srinagar vendor for unfair trade practices.
“A written complaint against a tile showroom for charging GST twice for the same tile packages was received. The consumer had purchased a large quantity of bath-room/wall tiles on which the trader charged 28% GST. However, the consumer had returned some packs of surplus tiles, which was already mutually agreed upon at the time of purchase,” a statement of the LMD said.
“When the surplus stock of tiles was returned, the trader deducted the amount of GST from the cost of the surplus tiles and claimed that he has already paid the GST to the Government.
“The LMD took cognizance of the complaint and found that the trader has indulged in unfair trade practice as he could conduct the resale of the returned product and avail GST benefit again. The trader confessed the lapse and paid back Rs 4600 to the complainant which was charged in excess in the name of GST,” the statement added.