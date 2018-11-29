LMD fines 91 traders Rs 1.23 lakh for norms violations

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Legal Metrology Department’s market checking teams have conducted 191 inspections in different parts of Kashmir, an official statement said on Thursday.
“During the course of 191 inspections, 91 traders have been detected violating the provisions of J&K Weights and Measures (Enf) Act, 1997.”
The statement also revealed that traders were found involved in overcharging against rates fixed by competent authority, selling of packaged goods without declarations under packaged commodity rules.
“Challans of violators have been compounded for Rs 1.23 lakh,” the statement reads.