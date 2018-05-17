About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LMD conducts market inspection at Vijaypur

SAMBA, MAY 16:

 On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, S.Rajinder Singh Tara, a joint team of legal Metrology department and Muncipal committee Vijaypur headed by Assistant controller Legal Metrology Rajesh Heera today conducted extensive checking of various business establishments at Vijaypur.
Inspector legal metrology, Mohsin Khateeb booked 7 traders for violation of different provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Weights and Measures (enforcement) Amendment Act. Further all the traders were asked to use verified weights and measures for business transaction and also check MRP, packing date, complete address of the manufacturer or packer, consumer care number of all the commodities to be supplied to the consumers.
The market checking was conducted on the eve of the forthcoming holy month of Ramadan.

 

