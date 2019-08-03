LMD conducts market checking

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Field executives of Legal Metrology Department intensified market inspections in the Srinagar city and other districts of the valley and booked 563 erring traders during the month of July, 2019 for violating Legal Metrology Laws.

According to the official communiqué, the department realized a penal amount of Rs 6.5 lakh from the erring traders. During this period 66 consumer complaints were received of which 63 were resolved. 5803 inspections were conducted throughout the valley during the period.

The communiqué further read that the Oil Marketing companies have fixed a rate of Rs 697 for refill of cooking gas cylinder for the month of August 2019 for district Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Pulwama. Out of 697, Rs 166 is subsidy amount. For Kupwara the rate of refill of cooking gas is Rs 714, while as for Baramulla the amount is Rs 706.

The consumers are informed to lodge genuine complaints with the department on the phone number 0194-2490390 in case any trader indulges in unfair trade practice of weights and measures or packaged goods. The consumers can also drop e-mails on the address:dclmkenf@gmail.com.