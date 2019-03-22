LMD conducts awareness program

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Legal Metrology Department today organized a day long consumer awareness program for wholesale dealers of Court Road Srinagar here at Conference Hall of Legal Metrology Complex Bemina.

The program was chaired by Controller Legal Metrology Ali Afsar Khan. Writer and Social activist Zareef Ahmad Zareef and Islamic scholar Sanaullah also participated in the program.

The department explained to the wholesale dealers about their duties and responsibilities in conducting fair business under Legal Metrology and consumer Protection Acts. Zareef emphasized on the enforcement officers of the department to intensify the inspections in order to prevent fraudulent practices related to weights and measures in the markets and at the same time appealed to the traders to behave ethically with the consumers.

Sanaullah discussed the importance of consumer as is envisaged in Holy Quran and Sunnah. The President Wholesale Consumer Goods Association thanked the department for holding such an informative and thought-provoking program and assured to abide by the Legal Metrology laws in letter and spirit.

V.S. Sambyal, Joint Controller Kashmir explained lucidly the rights of consumers and redressal of their complaints.