LMD books traders, realizes Rs 8700 as fine

Srinagar, Sep 11:
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, field executives of Legal Metrology Department conducted extensive inspections of different Srinagar markets on the eve of the holy month of Muharram.
The inspections were carried out in Bhagwanpora Lal Bazar, Zainakote and its adjacent markets during which a number of traders were booked for violations and Rs 8700 were collected from them as fine.
Two cooking gas dealers were also booked for overcharging on refill cylinders.
It was said that approved rate of cooking gas for the month of September 2018 is Rs 945 for district Srinagar. “In case LPG distributor charges more than Rs 945, the complaint may be registered on the toll-free number 18001807114 or on 0194-2490390 during office hours,” a statement of the LMD said.