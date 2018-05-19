LMD books delivery boys for flouting oil company’s guidelines

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The Legal Metrology department has booked six delivery-boys for flouting norms of Oil Marketing Companies and Legal Metrology laws in various districts during the delivery of refilled cylinders.
An official statement said, under Legal Metrology laws, every delivery van of cooking-gas agency should carry a weighing scale of capacity 50kg class III having least count of 10g, so that the consumers may receive the refill LPG cylinders after the weighment is made in front of them ensuring the correctness of net-contents.
It said consumers usually use the LPG cylinder having 14.2kg of cooking gas. The delivery-boy has to also check the gas-leak with the leak-detector to ensure the safety of the consumer and his property.
The department has received a number of complaints that the delivery-boys are not conducting weighment of refill cylinders while issuing them to the consumers, nor are they conducting the gas leak-test during the delivery.
The matter has been taken up with the sales officers of Oil Marketing Companies to provide the Gas delivery boys with the weighing as well as leak checking instruments.