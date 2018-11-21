LMD books cooking gas delivery boys for not following norms

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 20:
The Legal Metrology Department (LMD) officials today booked five delivery-boys of cooking gas companies after the latter was caught for not following the norms.
In an official handout issued here, LMD officials today during their extensive inspection of cooking gas delivery vans observed that most of the delivery-boys do not weigh the cylinder before supplying it to customer nor do they check the leak of gas-valve/O-ring. The errant delivery boys were booked and the matter was taken up with the sales officers of the Oil Marketing Companies. It was also impressed upon the officials of the oil companies that the cooking gas distributors should ensure the timely transfer of subsidies of the customer to their bank accounts.
The LMD officials informed consumers to insist the delivery boys to weigh the cylinder and make them check the leaks and O-ring settings properly before receiving the refill cylinder.
The officials informed that the price of cooking gas (14.2 Kg) w.e.f 07.11.2018 in the district Srinagar, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopain, Anantnag, Ganderbal is Rs 1067 out of which Rs 530 is subsidy amount.