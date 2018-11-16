LMD books car accessories company, collects Rs 25000 fine

Rising Kashmir NewsBARAMULLA, NOVEMBER 15:
Legal Metrology Department (LMD) Baramulla today booked a case against a leading car accessories marketing company and a dealer in Sangrama for violation of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.
A seizure memo has also been booked against a company responsible for installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles for violating labeling norms in packages of Number Plate Holders (NPH) in Sopore.
Consumers had complained that the number plate holders are being sold at a whopping Rs 800 to 1800 per set. Further, it was alleged that the dealers are taking undue advantage of the lack of maximum retail price being printed on the package.
A team of LMD carried out inspections to check the veracity of the consumer complaints. During the inspection, the complaints were found to be genuine and a case was registered against the marketing companies and the dealers in question for violation of labeling norms in sale of car accessories packages. In another such case, a dealer of car accessories was penalized with a fine of Rs. 15000 for removing the label bearing statutory declarations.
Meanwhile, the department has started a drive against overpricing on essential commodities. In this connection, a fine of Rs. 10000 has been imposed upon erring traders during the last three days.
Besides, the Department is also acting as a mediation centre for negotiation of genuine consumer disputes. In such a case, the Department while taking cognizance of a consumer complaint lodged against a local electronic goods dealer in Baramulla alleging that the said dealer has refused to replace a defective washing machine purchased by the consumer after the manufacturing company had instructed the dealer to replace the washing machine with a new one. The consumer was provided with a new washing machine by the dealer thereby replacing the defective one.