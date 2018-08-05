LMD books 9 erring traders in Bandipora

BANDIPORA, AUGUST 04:
A market checking squad of Legal Metrology Department (LMD), Bandipora headed by Assistant Controller today conducted market checking of various Bandipora markets and booked nine erring traders for violations.
The drive was conducted in Onagam, Kaloosa and other adjacent areas of Bandipora during which a fine of Rs 11200 was also collected from the erring traders for violation of legal metrology laws.
The team also provided on spot awareness regarding consumer rights and various laws of legal metrology to the people.