LMD books 23 erring traders in Bandipora

Bandipora, December 21:
The Department of Legal Metrology on Friday booked 23 traders for violating legal metrology laws and imposed a fine of Rs 7850 from them.
A checking squad, headed by Assistant Controller Legal Metrology Bandipora, conducted the inspection at Main Market Bandipora, Bonakoot, Mantrigam and SumbalShadipora.
On the occasion, officials interacted with the customers and informed them about consumer rights besides various relevant laws of legal metrology. They urged the consumers to get proper bills while shopping so that they are not duped.