LMD B’la penalizes paint manufacturing company

Rising Kashmir NewsBaramulla, Oct 31:
Legal Metrology Department Baramulla imposed a fine of Rs. 25000 on a leading paints manufacturing company for not complying with the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.
Earlier, Legal Metrology Officer Sopore had booked a case against the company for not passing on the reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate benefits to consumers on paint packages.
The original Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs. 170 on ARF paint packages was revised to Rs. 175 by the company following a GST reduction of 10% on July 27, 2018, thereby making it a case of the increase of MRP instead of decreasing it.
Assistant Controller Baramulla took up the matter with the company management which in turn admitted the lapse on their behalf and requested for compounding of the offence. Ultimately, the compounding authority imposed a fine of Rs. 25000 on the company for violation of the Legal Metrology Act/ Rules.
Meanwhile, Legal Metrology Officer Baramulla booked a case against an automobile spare parts dealer in Delina, Baramulla for removing the mandatory label on the spare parts packages. The spare parts packages were apparently bearing a label containing the statutory declarations but the dealer seems to have removed the labels from the packages in order to deceive consumers.
The consumers of District Baramulla are advised to remain careful of such anti-consumer practices being resorted to by some unscrupulous traders and to register their genuine grievances, if any, with the Department at the email ID:aclmbaramulla@gmail.com for speedy redress.