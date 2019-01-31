LMD Baramulla recovers Rs 50,000 fine from calculator manufacturing company

BARAMULLA, JANUARY 30:
Legal Metrology Department Baramulla recovered a fine of Rs 50,000 from a leading calculator manufacturing company for violating labelling norms.
As per a handout issued by the department here, a team of Legal Metrology Department Baramulla booked the company for violation of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 after it observed that the calculator packages manufactured, packed and marketed by the company were being packed and offered for sale in violation of the said rules. Maximum retail price on the calculator packages was smudged and hiked in violation of the provisions of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.
The deceptive packages were seized from a retailer in Sopore area of the District and the matter was taken up with the company which in turn admitted to the lapse and requested for compounding of the offence. Following this, Assistant Controller Baramulla imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the company for the above-mentioned offence.
Earlier, during this month, two car companies were also penalized with a fine of Rs 50,000 each for violating labelling norms in accessories packages. Pertinently, it is an offence to manufacturer, pack, import, distribute and sell packaged goods which do not adhere to the labelling norms.