LMD Bandipora imposes fine on passenger vehicle for over-charging

Published at November 21, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Bandipora, Nov 20:

 The Department of Legal Metrology Bandipora on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on the driver of a passenger vehicle for over-charging passengers while travelling from Gurez to Bandipora.
According to Assistant Controller Legal Metrology Bandipora, Mohammad Amin Bhat, a passenger filed the complaint against a driver of Tata Sumo bearing No JK05B 9420 for over-charging them while travelling from Gurez to Bandipora.
Taking cognizance of the complaint of the passenger on being overcharged, Bhat said, the department registered a complaint and investigated the matter. “During the investigation, the complaint was found genuine and a fine of Rs 3000 was imposed on the erring driver,” he said.
Bhat urged the people to cooperate with the department by informing them about the violations of rules with regard to the legal metrology and said that strict action will be taken against the erring traders or transporters for over-charging.

