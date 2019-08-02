LM Deptt settles consumer complaints

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Legal Metrology has settled complaints of the consumes through Alternate Consumer Disputes Redressal Mechanism.

In a official handout, LM department spokesman said the department received a complaint through e-mail against Shul workshop Srinagar for not refunding his advance money of Rs 20000 which he has made for booking the Mahindra XUV300.

The statement said the complainant had cancelled the order as he was not getting the vehicle of his colour choice.

“The showroom failed to refund his advance money despite several requests by the complainant. After a period of about six months, he lodged the complaint with the department. The department issued the notice to the management of the workshop for unfair trade practice and within a period of 10 days, the complainant was refunded Rs 19,700 while Rs 300 were deducted as cancellation charges.”

In another instance, the statement said, a lady lodged a complaint against an Eye Care Centre for not refunding her advance amount of Rs 2000 which she had deposited with the Centre for undergoing an eye –surgery of cataract costing Rs 26000.

“The surgery could not take place as the patient suffered of high –levels of sugar. The complainant approached the centre for refund of the advance amount but was shown a cold shoulder which prompted her to lodge the complaint with the department.”

It said the department took up the matter with the management of the Eye Centre for the unfair trade practice.

“The Eye Centre refunded the advance amount to the complainant with an undertaking that such practice shall not be repeated in future. It is within the mandate of the department to lodge and plead the consumer complaints in the consumer courts of the state as the department is also enforcing the J & k Consumer Protection Act,1987.”

The department received another complaint against electric appliances manufacturer, Crompton Electricals Limited, for supplying a defective ceiling fan to him.

“The complainant had purchased two fans of the company. One fan was making a clanking noise having some manufacturing defect. Due to intervention of the department, the replacement was made to the complainant.”

In an another complaint, a consumer had booked a Cool Pad mobile phone of worth Rs 5999 through Amazon India “but the phone was not up to the expectations of the consumer and as a result he had returned the same to the seller via India-post within the time of return policy.”

It said the recipient of the Amazon India in Haryana refused to refund the amount as they conveyed him that the parcel received by them was empty.

“The consumer had plunged into deep mental agony and as a result lodged the complaint against Amazon India with the department. The matter was taken up with the management of the Amazon India Haryana Unit for the unfair trade practice as the receipt of the return parcel confirmed the delivery of the parcel from consumer end. Due to intervention of the department, refund was made to the complainant.”