LM Deptt penalizes Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

During a routine inspection of show-room/workshop of authorized dealer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at Hyderpora, Srinagar, namely M/s Jamkash Vehicleades, the spare-parts and other vehicle accessories were checked for mandatory declarations as are required to be printed on the label by the Manufacturer/Packer/Importer under Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.It was found that certain imported products like Reverse Assist System(Display Slash Camera) carrying an MRP of Rs 9700, was without mandatory declaration of country of origin and the size of the camera was given in Non-Metric units. Under the aforesaid rules, every imported product must carry on its label the country of origin for the awareness and knowledge of a consumer. Usage of Non-Metric units for size/net contents is a serious offence. A Legal Notice was served to the company and the company in response to the notice confessed to the lapse and requested for compounding of the offence departmentally instead of referring it to the court of law. Dy. Controller Legal Metrology Department slapped a penal sum of Rs 50,000 for the lapse.