About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LM Deptt penalizes Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Published at September 14, 2018 01:08 AM 0Comment(s)450views


Rising Kashmir News

During a routine inspection of show-room/workshop of authorized dealer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at Hyderpora, Srinagar, namely M/s Jamkash Vehicleades, the spare-parts and other vehicle accessories were checked for mandatory declarations as are required to be printed on the label by the Manufacturer/Packer/Importer under Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.It was found that certain imported products like Reverse Assist System(Display Slash Camera) carrying an MRP of Rs 9700, was without mandatory declaration of country of origin and the size of the camera was given in Non-Metric units. Under the aforesaid rules, every imported product must carry on its label the country of origin for the awareness and knowledge of a consumer. Usage of Non-Metric units for size/net contents is a serious offence. A Legal Notice was served to the company and the company in response to the notice confessed to the lapse and requested for compounding of the offence departmentally instead of referring it to the court of law. Dy. Controller Legal Metrology Department slapped a penal sum of Rs 50,000 for the lapse.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top