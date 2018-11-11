 Liyaqat wanted to follow slain militant father’s footsteps

Wajid was planning to go to Madina for further studies before taking up gun
Javid SofiPulwama, Nov 10:
Liyaqat Muneer Wani was haunted by extra-judicial killing of his father, Muneer Ahmad Wani since early childhood, his family members said.
They said Muneer alias Colonel Jameel was former Hizb divisional commander.
“Muneer left the government job as laboratory assistant in 1989 to receive arms training in Pakistan. He returned from Pakistan in December 1990,” they said.
According to them, Muneer, who was close to Hizb chief Syed Salah-ud-Din, became famous for his guerrilla strategies and remained active for nearly nine years.
He became HM’s divisional commander.
They said Muneer was arrested by forces on January 26, 1998.
“Four days later, he was killed in a staged encounter few kilometers away from the site where his son was killed today,” the family members said.
Liyaqat was barely two year’s old when his father was killed. He had lost his mother a year before.
“When he grew up, Liyaqat often used to talk about his father’s killing. While he was pursuing graduation in Degree College Pulwama, he became politically conscious,” his family members said.
They said his father was his inspiration and he dreamt to wear his father’s shoes. “Liyaqat took active part in 2016 street protests which erupted after killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani”.
“His right eye was hit by pellets outside his house in Bellov during clashes and he underwent two surgeries at SMHS hospital,” the family members said.
The injury didn’t calm Liyaqat and he attempted to join militant ranks several times but was made to return home by his family.
“Every relative used to counsel him that he should look after his younger brother and forget about joining militant ranks,” they said adding, “He didn’t listen to us and made umpteen attempts to join HM, a militant group which was headed by his deceased father in Kashmir at one point of time.”
The family members said Hizb refused to recruit him knowing that he was an orphan and had to look after his family.
Liyaqat joined militant ranks on March 10 this year after writing his final year examinations. A month later, his results were declared and he had secured 92 % marks in graduation.
“He joined Lashkar-e-Toiba but later switched to HM after his cousin, Rayees Ahmad Wani, a HM militant was killed in March 2017,” they said.
Liyaqat was said to be a close associate of slain militant, Manan Wani.
“He called us on phone a day before saying he would come to home next day,” the family members said.
Liyaqat, they said, kept his promise but arrived dead.
He was buried next to grave of his slain cousin, Rayees Ahmad Wani.
Wajid-ul-Islam Wani, 16, was planning to move to Madina for further studies, his father, Muzaffar Wani said.
“He was a Hafiz and a Molvi Fazil from a seminary. In May 2018, he returned home and used to talk about oppression in Kashmir by forces. He was religiously sober and went missing on May 22 without informing anybody about his decision,” his father said adding four days after his mysterious disappearance, his gun yielding photo appeared on social media.
Muzaffar said that his son sacrificed his life for Kashmir.
“It is our moral obligation that the mission of martyrs is taken to its logical end,” he said.
Wajid-ul Islam is survived by four siblings, three brothers and a sister.