Livguard launches its inverters and batteries in Valley

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 27:
Livguard launched its invertors and batteries first time in Kashmir valley and around 250 dealers and wholesalers across the valley participated in the said event held at Hotel Centaur on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President at SAR-group, Alankar Mital termed as the historic day for the company for the launching of inverters and batteries in Valley.
He informed that from October 27th, both batteries and inverters would be available in every corner of the valley and Srinagar based Kulsuma Bano, (New Khan Trading Company) has been chosen company’s distributor in the valley.
Mital said ahead of winter it will be the best gift for the people of the valley, adding that from past two decades, the company has become reputed for Luminous as the top brand in the Inverter battery in the market.
He said company has bright future across India as there is a still gap between demand and supply of electricity. As compared to other battery and invertors companies, ‘Livguard’ would be example of quality and trust, he said.
Another speaker while presenting PPT’s over growth of the company from past one decade, Vikas Aroda said company has a unique position to win every current and future segment in the market.
“There are tremendous opportunities for the company in India, and the future of Solar batteries lies also in company’s shift,” Aroda said adding that they have to complete the mission of 5 cr in coming 4 years in India.
He said earlier company was supplying voltage stabilizers to the valley and now they expanding it to batteries and inverters.
Aroda said Livguard is an emerging powerhouse in the energy solution space. The company stands for technical achievements, innovation, quality, reliability, and contemporariness, he said.
He said Livguard is an evolving player starting with its offering in automotive batteries, Inverters, and Power backup, Mobile Accessories, Stabilizers, Solar renewable energy followed by Lithiumion and its enabling technologies and devices that bring in the dimension of smart energy solutions.
Manish Anand while addressing the valley dealers, said, in a short span, Livguard is ranked as the fastest growing brand in automotive batteries. "The company has been awarded as ‘India’s Most Promising Brand 2015’ by World Consulting and Research Corporation (WCRC) based on product’s market acceptance and growth," Anand said.
He said Livguard with a keen eye on the green environment facets is focused on employing the most advanced control technology available to reduce lead emissions in the air, wastewater and stormwater.
Manish said Livguard is the third largest Industrial battery manufacturer from India, adding that they measure their success by clients’ success.
Earlier, Kashmir division head, Sukhinder Singh presented the welcome address and said that company has bright future in the valley as well as in India.
Singh said to establish Livguard as a strong player in Energy Solution space in India they will achieve this by developing an ecosystem of delighted customers, committed partners, exceptional product quality and delightful service.