Livestock Farming: A profitable enterprise

Dr.Khursheed Ahmad Sofi
Jammu and Kashmir, a north-western hill state of India, has varied agro-climatic conditions across various regions with plenty of forests, perennial flowing rivers, alpine and sub alpine pastures rich in leguminous grasses and trans Himalayan cold desert of Ladakh.
The agro-climatic conditions of Jammu and Kashmir are very much conducive for growth of animal sector and the livestock capital plays a crucial role as an integral part of the age-old crop-livestock mixed farming system especially in the mountainous regions where livelihood options in the non-farm sectors are limited.
Currently, livestock farming is not limited to only cattle or dairy cows, chickens, goats, pigs, horses and sheep as we commonly believe but includes animals like donkeys, mules, rabbits and insects such as bees as part of livestock farming.
Further, the usefulness of livestock organs in medicines like insulin has been understood only recently.
Different sectors of livestock farming like diary for milk, sheep farming for mutton and poultry farming are very much important in our state not only to boost the economy of farmers but the state as a whole besides facilitating to mitigate the growing problem of unemployment in our state.
With great economic importance, livestock sector is the second most important contributor to the agricultural economy and with strong income multiplier and poverty reduction impacts especially in smallholder diversified crop-livestock farming systems.
It contributes indirectly to food security by increasing crop output through providing manure, serve as a buffer to alleviate the impact of fluctuations in crop production on the availability of food for human consumption, and thereby stabilize food supply.
Livestock enhance total household labour productivity through smoothing the demand on family labour over seasons, genders and generations.
As large share of the rural poor keep livestock as contributors to their livelihoods diversification into livestock, and increasing livestock productivity can be one of the important strategies for poverty reduction, increasing economic growth and for sustainable rural development.
Further, livestock rearing enables to generate income for rural women, whose role in agriculture is often unappreciated with implications for the intra-household allocation of food and resources.
Growth of livestock sector activity thereby stimulates growth of the overall economy, through direct income impacts on households engaged in livestock production and via a web of indirect horizontal and vertical multiplier linkages along expenditure and supply chains.
However, to increase the impact of livestock rearing on overall economic development especially of small land holders, it must be based on scientific management and rearing which is the main constraint in developing countries for sustainable livestock production.
There should be proper marketing for livestock products to enhance the return to farmers and availability of an elite animal stock with good production traits should be available.
Availability of qualified professionals is highly needed for animal disease control, in correct diagnosis and appropriate therapy and ensuring proper disease management like mastitis, repeat breeding in cows which have drastic effect on overall production ability of an animal.
Proper breeding policy is also very important especially when crossbreeding is done with elite exotic breeds along with maintenance of appropriate exotic blood percentage (62.5 percent in crossbred dairy cows of HF, Jersey) at which maximum productivity is there and for that proper record keeping is very much essential.
Further, there is an urgent need of improving the infrastructure with state of the art facilities for disease surveillance and monitoring especially of diseases of heavy economic impact and public health importance.
However, the constraints in profitable livestock production in J&K with respect to the author’s opinion include lack of awareness for scientific rearing and management of livestock at farmer’s levels, lack of proper breeding policy, animal disease control, easy access to professionals, delay in correct diagnosis and appropriate therapy due to non-availability of qualified veterinarians, lack of liaison between the field veterinarians and the scientists at university level, disease monitoring and prompt reporting feedback system and feed/fodder production etc.
Further, allowing Para vet or class 1V employees to practice veterinary medicine often results in delay in correct diagnosis and appropriate therapy, thereby reducing the overall productivity by increasing the treatment cost, endangering the very life of animal, delaying intervention by a professional.
In addition, misuse or low level of dosing or blatant misuse of antibiotics by non-professionals cause not only loss to livestock production but also poses a threat to the very public health due to development of resistance to drugs because of lower dosing, misuse and injudicious use of antibiotics.
The rectifying measures that are to be needed is to aware the farmers about scientific rearing of livestock for economic production, make available the qualifying veterinarians at every possible level in order to facilitate scientific interventions at farmers’ level, early diagnosis, management of different diseases, proper breeding policy and improvement in adoption of cross-breeding technology in cattle, sheep and even in poultry as these are the major contributors to livestock economy, ensuring judicious use of different drugs especially antibiotics and proper monitoring and vaccination of animals with effective vaccines to prevent disease like FMD which greatly affect the production ability of animals.
Further, we have on hand a good number of professionals well qualified even with specialization that can be exploited to the best possible level not only for economic livestock production but to ensure the public health safety too.
In that aspect, a recent sanction of 400 posts is really a well come step as ensured by the concrete efforts of worthy Principal Secretary Animal & Sheep husbandry Department.
However, keeping in view the dearth of veterinarians at the field level and availability of well qualified veterinarians in the state, an initiative like RPP if implemented will also be a progressing step towards the development of livestock sector.
It will further ensure the availability of professionals at every farmer’s doorstep.
Further, all paravets including any nonprofessional must be strictly banned to practice and prescribe any medicine as a measure to ensure the involvement of professionals only in order to facilitate precise interference at farmers’ level that will help a long way to make the livestock farming an economically viable enterprise with public health safety as well.
Author is an Assistant Professor, Faculty of Veterinary Science, SKUAST-K
drsofi.vet54321@gmail.com