Livestock census takes off in Kishtwar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 1:
The 20th live stock Census (LCS) was started today here from village Lachhdayaram and ward No 01 of Municipal Committee Kishtwar.
According to an official, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer (Nodal Officer for LSC 2018) Dr.Sanjay Kumar Sen kick started the exercise.
For the first time Computer tablets are being used for on the spot entry of data collected in the census across the nation.
The live stock Census will involve species and breed wise census of livestock. The census will be utilized in planning appropriate intervention and development schemes which shall improve the quality of Livestock and promote the welfare of farming community and advance the economic growth of the district.
The Nodal Officer stressed upon the Enumerators and Supervisors to work with zeal, dedication and honesty.
Supervisor Dr. Shakir Rashid, Master Trainer Dr. Rajan Sharma, Liaison Officer, Dr. Mubassar Hussain Mintoo and Senior Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Dr. Akhter Hussain were also present at the launch, the official added.