Lives of Pandits put on risk to divert attention from Art 35-A: KPSS

‘Vested interests plan to sacrifice KPs to justify removal of JK’s special status’
A prominent Kashmiri Pandit group, Kashmir Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS) has denied TV reports that the Pandits in Valley were facing threat—saying lives of Pandits were put on risk to divert attention from Article 35A and Article 370, which grant special privileges to residents of the State.
“Right now State is facing political instability and amid this political chaos, the news item telecasted by national media about the threat to the Kashmiri Pandits living in Valley is aimed to increase the trust deficit among the population living in Kashmir,” KPSS president Sanjay K Tickoo said.
He said KPSS strongly believes that Pandits living in Kashmir is living of his own and they have maintained cordial and brotherly relation within their respective neighborhood.
“It seems that the news item about life threat to Pandits in Valley is a hoax pre-planned conspiracy and aimed to sacrifice the Kashmiri Pandits in Valley to gain some vested interest political mileage and to distract people’s attention from the issues related to Article 35-A and Article 370. It also seems that by sacrificing the Pandits in Valley, the vested interest agencies who are planning to do this heinous crime, want to justify the removal of Constitutional Articles, which give special status to the State of Jammu and Kashmir, before the world bodies,” Tickoo said.
He said since the news items were flashed in the national Media, at some places in Valley, some un-scrupulous elements are creating communal tension and causing harassment and threat to the Pandits.
“The Pandits have full faith in the masses and more particularly on their respective neighborhood, who always stand at the hour of need and will not allow past mistakes to happen again which can permanently damage the social fabric of Kashmir Valley. We believe in unity against those trying to destroy our existence in Valley,” he said.
Tickoo urged the majority community to attend the distress calls of Pandits in case of any threat to their lives.