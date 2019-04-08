Livefit': Valley's first of its kind fitness & nutrition consultancy thrown open

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir valley's first of its kind fitness and nutrition consultancy - 'Livefit' was thrown open here on Sunday.

A venture of lawyer turned fitness expert Haider Baig, 'Livefit' offers clients unique packages like 'small group personal training', 'bridal fitness plans' and 'physique and fitness transformation' besides routine fitness consultancy.

"Each person is unique and when it comes to training and nutrition. There is 'no one size fits all' fitness or diet plan. At Livefit we provide each of our clients with customised services to ensure that they achieve their fitness goals faster and with maximum results," said Baig after launching the venture.

The services are available at the summer capital's well-known gym 'ABC Fitness Hub' located at Barzulla.