Live mortar shells dot LoC villages in Poonch; villagers scared

Have written to army to carry out combing operation: Police
Have written to army to carry out combing operation: Police
NAZIM ALI MANHASPoonch:
Live mortar shells littered near the houses of villagers residing close to the Line of Control in Chhajla Patri and Chhajla Nar area of Mankote sector, are posing grave threat to the lives of the people here.
The villagers from Mankote sector of Poonch district said that though the guns along the LoC have fallen silent, the presence of these live mortar shells in the habitats continue to remain a great cause of concern for them.
“We live in the shadow of death. Most of the time we face huge shelling and during the peace time we see these ticking bombs dotting our village,” a villager, Mohammad Azeef, said.
“We are living a life of uncertainty. During firing, we are even unable to help our children to move to safety and now these shells give us more reason to worry about.”
The villagers added that the lurking threat of shelling and presence of live mortar shells in the villages are taking a toll on their mental health.
Making a passionate appeal to government of India and state government, the villagers immediate measures should be taken to remove these shells from residential areas.
“We are not even safe in our homes as shells pierce the roof and walls during shelling and while there is no shelling, we live a life full of uncertainty and fear,” they said.
Talking to Rising Kashmir SDPO Mendhar, Neeraj Padyar said that they have found many live mortar shells in Chhajla Parti and Chhajla Nar villages along the LoC in Mankot Sector and they have written to army in this regard.
“We have written to the Army to set up a bomb disposal squad and detect and defuse bomb shells.We have asked the Army to carry out an combing operation to detect and defuse mortar bomb shells which are lying in border villages and agricultural lands that pose a threat to dwellers once they return home,” he added.