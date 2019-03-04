About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Live mortar shell found near IB in Samba

Press Trust of India

Jammu

A live mortar shell was found on Monday in a field near the International Border (IB) in Samba district, police said.

Bomb disposal squad has been summoned to defuse the rusted 82-MM mortar shell which was unearthed from an agriculture field at Narayanpur village in Ramgarh sector, an official said.

He said the mortar shell apparently came from the Pakistani side and landed in the field during last year's border skirmishes.

Efforts are on to defuse the explosive, the official said.

 

