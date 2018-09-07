Live grenade found near Dachigam National Park, defused

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Government forces on Friday morning detected a live hand grenade inside a nallah near Dachigam National Park in outskirts of Srinagar city.
Official sources said the grenade was detected by paramilitary CRPF inside the nallah and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was immediately summoned to the spot.
A senior CRPF officer said the patrolling party of 144 battalion detected the grenade at around 8:45 am inside the nallah which is close to the Dachigam National Park.
After being detected, the device was later at 10:30 am destroyed without causing any damage by the paramilitary troops and the BDS squad of police, the officer said.
SSP Srinagar, Imtiaz Ismail Parray also confirmed the incident and said that police has registered a case and investigations into the instant matter have been initiated.
"The device was rusted and probably left there by some old deployments," he said. (GNS)
Picture used in the story is representational