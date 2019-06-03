Litmus test for admin

June 03, 2019 |

The efficiency of the administration is best gauged on the occasion of different festivals that are widely celebrated in the state. It is the time to prove to the people that public welfare is of supreme concern for the government and not the power. Outside state we witness the civil administration gear up every department on the occasions of festivals so that the people don’t find face any difficulties and they aren’t fleeced. To maintain the standards of quality, to ensure that the general people aren’t cheated and prevent adulteration of food items market checking squads and task forces are constituted. The sole aim is to avoid exploitation and to rein in cheaters. Festivals are the times when people spend generously, however, that doesn’t mean they should cheated. But unfortunately in our state we see festivals as the means to exploit commoners to the hilt. On the occasions like Eid-ul fitr and Eid-ul Azha, not only the shopkeepers try to earn huge profits by selling substandard essential commodities at exorbitant rates, but the government appointed regulatory agencies also allows it to go on right under their nose. The claims of the government to have constituted market checking squads and price control bodies to prevent black-marketing, hoarding and food adulteration prove a mere eyewash. Recent reports indicate clear violation of the government approved price lists. Mutton, with high consumption and demand at the time of festivals like Eid, is said to be sold at Rs 500. Similarly, fruits, vegetables and even non-consumables before Eid are said to be sold at exorbitant prices with little action to prevent the vendors. What exacerbates the situation further when people face acute shortage of essential commodities. The food and civil supplies department has been too honest about its shortcomings and claims it is helplessness. In the past the Department has expressed its ‘helplessness’ to enforce the rates. The occasions like Eid are rare; they are not moments to fleece people but to benefit them. Despite the token exercise by state administration to check if there were any inconvenience or grievances felt by the people ahead of the festivals, people largely have expressed their dismay over profiteering. Rights of consumers as such are being trampled upon with zero accountability visible. Consumer affairs need to be delinked from the civil supplies and public distribution. It should be restructured into an autonomous body with increased strength and power to take on the profiteers.