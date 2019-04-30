Litigation seeks implementation of PMBJP scheme in JK

April 30, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

HC issues notice to GoI, JK Govt

A fresh litigation seeking implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP) scheme in Jammu and Kashmir was moved before High Court on Monday.

In this regard, a division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan issued notice to the Sate and Centre governments and directed them to file response.

The bench issued notice to Union Ministry for Health and Medical Education through its Secretary, Union Ministry of Chemical & Fertilizers through its Secretary, Bureau of Pharma Public Sector Undertaking, GoI, State of Jammu and Kashmir through Principal/Secretary to government Health and Medical Education, Director Health Services Kashmir, Srinagar and Jammu, Principal government Medical College, Kashmir, Srinagar and Jammu, Medical Superintendent SMHS and allied Hospital Srinagar, and Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital , Jammu.

The petition filed by Muzaffar Hussain Bhat, who is the resident of Ichgam, Budgam, through Advocate Mohsin Qadri, seeks the implementation of the PMBJP scheme – a centrally sponsored scheme – having special project and package from the Prime Ministry towards the weaker section of the ailing and unhealthy population of the country, who are not in a position to procure the medicines on the sky high and exorbitant pricing of the medicines especially the lifesaving medicines.

The petitioner submits that the said scheme is almost made and applicable by all the states of the country except Jammu Kashmir for all “extraneous reasons and the prevalence of medical mafia over the scheme.”

It says that pursuant to the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Scheme the Government of India framed a committee of experts who have evolved the mechanism for the implementation of the policy which has been implemented in all the states of country except JK.

“Also, the price list which is also a comparative analysis of the price list to be provided as the scheme depicting the price which is of the very subsidized and affordable for the weaker section of the society, who are poor and are living in bad health condition and are not in a position to afford market prices of the medicines, the price list issued under the scheme including few medicines showing the average market price in comparison with the Jan Aushadhikendra (JAK) price,” it states.

Petition states that almost four state Directors were put to dock and were subsequently transferred pursuant to the compliant regarding non-implementation of the scheme by those Directors working under the influence of medical mafia who work for the high margin out of the selling of the medicines and for their extraneous reasons so far have succeeded in the JK not to promote to implement the scheme.

It says that the Prime Minister had conveyed the JK through its Chief Secretary by way of Video Conferencing seeking implementation of the said scheme in the rest of the country since 2017.

“Despite the lapse of more than two years the said scheme is yet to see the day light in Jammu Kashmir thus depriving those who are in dire need as usufructs of the scheme in JK.”

The petitioner has prayed before the Court to pass all directions which are required for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojna Kendra and also for setting up of the same in JK.

The petitioner has sought a direction to respondents to set up and reserve the space within the government hospitals at all levels in the JK.

He has also requested that the respondents be further directed to give wide publication of the scheme including its implementation and the process of making scheme functional