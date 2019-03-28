Literature: A luxury

March 28, 2019 | Khann Ahmad Hilal

What do you do with your time? What do you talk about? How do you live without reading? These are some questions that need some reasonable answers. They say, the world belongs to those who read. Reading books gives us some place to to go when we have to say where we are. Reading books give a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything. Good books are said to bring out the best in us, making us better human beings. Charles de Secondat is of the view, that there is no trouble in the world that an hours reading cannot assuage.

Good books are the best medicine to anxiety and tedium, besides from broadening our intellectual acumen. Books are now being widely recommended and used in many developed countries for their spiritual therapy powers. Books are very helpful for our mental well being and our relationship with others. Problems like loneliness, depression and the trauma of losing loved ones can be treated with certain prescribed books.

Why people read fiction over other genres? It is said, that every fiction has its deep roots into some harsh realities. Reading fiction breeds empathy for fellow beings by reading about their sufferings and miseries which prompts many more disposed to charity and that makes us better human beings. Recent studies have shown that people who read fiction are more polite, patient, well mannered, ethically and morally very strong.

Books have always been a great source of motivation and of course a source of my survival and my main connection to this world. I being a loner, betrayed, cheated, ensnared and lied all through my life, completely don't know what I would have done with out the support, light and guidance provided by some of my favourite books and author's. They have helped me through my thick and thin and stood mightier as a pillar of my strength and gave me answers of every problem which eventually led me back to my sane-self.

I was hooked to reading from my childhood, being a sports aficionado I started mostly with sports magazines that came into my life every month when my elder brother visits home on holidays from work because in my land internet is still a distant dream. I did not had excess to English literature at that time due to multiple reasons but Urdu fiction was in my life during school days, reading almost the whole series of Naseem Hijazi and Altamish. Author’s like J K Rowling , with her fascinating world of Harry Potter's wizardly and Emily Bronte’s tempest like ‘Wuthering Heights' had not exploded on the horizon until then.

I am ceaselessly grateful to my uncle whom I lovingly call Baba because he is a fatherly figure to me for introducing me to the eternity of reading, without which I would not have done justice with my life. He introduced me to a healthy amount of Urdu literature, though I have never been a student of literature at any stage of my life. For English literature thanks to some wonderful mates and then an unknown soul who I accidentally came across at a book store in the city center, my prayers are always with them.

Books have always been more than a tool and excuse to keep myself occupied and updated. They have always been a great support in trying and testing times, especially in the last few years when I faced the worst in life. One author who ever since I first discovered has cast a spell on my life who himself has flirted with death, escaped madness, dallied with drugs, withstood torture, lost and recovered his faith, and experienced the pain and pleasure of love, Paulo Coelho writes in Portuguese and English and his work published in the form of more than fifteen book's , translated into 81 languages, have sold more than 225 million copies in more than 171 countries, including the most popular and widely read my absolute favourite, ‘The Alchemist'.

I feel that to understand Paulo Coelho one has to understand that he does not writes for literary fame. You will hardly find any lucrative paragraphs or tortuous words in his writing's. His way of writing is very plain and he focuses on delivering more by writing less. Every story written by him has a deeper meaning confined within it although it is decorated by simple everyday words. This is what makes this Brazilian genius amazing. He lets you write a boat which is very simple to steer and yet it takes you to the deepest of oceans. His simple words force you to ponder upon the deepest mysteries of life. By the time you finish reading the book, you will notice that you can not mentally separate yourself from the book; it will become your part.

Fiction continues to remain my all weather confidant. I also loved readingMaulana Rumi, the Shakespeare of Islamic world, Orhan Pamuk, Khaled Hossieni, Erich Segal, Chinua Achebe, Arundati Roy, Elif Shafak and others. However, it is Paulo Coelho who remains my absolute passion. Reading him is like sharing the wisdom with extra sensibility. Someone who always talks about a shapeless force that runs through everything and carries with in it what is called "anima mundi" - the inner self and forces on dreaming because every great dream begins with a dreamer. Whenever I feel down and out in life I go to this towering figure for help and he never disappoints me. Over the last couple of years he has shaped my life with the blend of divine wisdom. After all, it healed my wounds. For Urdu I go back to a little amount of Mirza Ghalib and Allama Iqbal, what I read of these two souls is thriving, sublime and beautiful. Among contemporary writers, Khumaira Ahmed is someone who I enjoyed reading.

For me books, leaves you with many experiences and you live several lives while reading it and even when you are back in reality you still feel like you are in a different world.