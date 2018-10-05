Literati vow to uplift, promote Urdu language in JK

JKAACL’s 2-Day Urdu Conference concludes at Tagore Hall
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 04:
Speakers at ‘Two Day Urdu Conference’ Thursday said they will take every possible effort for the promotion and upliftment of Urdu language in J&K. The speakers said promotion of Urdu is the need of the hour.
They were speaking at the concluding function of 2-Day Urdu conference organized by J&K Academy for Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) here at Tagore Hall. They focused on ‘gaps and differences’ of Urdu fiction writing in J&K and the other states of India.
The first session was based on the theme ‘Urdu Fiction in J&K’ during which various aspects regarding Urdu fiction in J&K were discussed by the panellists including Dr. Mohiudin Qadir Zor, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, and Nasir Zameer. The session was moderated by Salim Salik.
In the 2nd session, ‘Women’s Literature in J&K’ was discussed by panelists including Prof. Shafeeqa Parveen and noted broadcaster Rukhsana Jabeen. The session was moderated by Dr. Kounsar Rasool.
Various scholars participated in the two day conference and pledged to do everything possible for promotion and development of Urdu language in the state. A unanimous resolution was passed during the conference in which it was impressed upon the government to implement all the decisions and act upon the resolutions passed by the State legislature from time to time for promotion and development of Urdu language in J&K.
The conference concluded with Urdu Mushaira by young poets which was attended by upcoming Urdu poets from various corners of the state.
The poetic symposium was presided over by Prof. Saheb Ali, Head Department of Urdu, Mumbai University, Prof. Shuhab Inayat Malik. Dean Faculty of Arts, Jammu University was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Proceedings of the Mushaira were conducted by Gulzar Jaffer while Chief Editor Urdu JKAACL, Muhammad Ashraf Tak presented the vote of thanks.