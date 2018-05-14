Literati remember Ghulam Rasool Nazki on his 20th anniversary

Ayaz Nazki’s ‘Satisar’ - the valley of demons released
Ayaz Nazki’s ‘Satisar’ - the valley of demons released
Musaib Mehraj/Sahil IqbalSrinagar, May 13:
Kashmir Music Club and Nazki Foundation in collaboration with Department of Information and Public Relations and JK Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) Sunday organized an impressive function here to remember the prominent literary figure of the State, Mir Ghulam Rasool Nazki.
The function was organized here at DIPR auditorium to remember Nazki - a prominent scholar, poet and writer who wrote in four different languages, on his 20th death anniversary. He was known for his spiritualism and mastered Persian, Arabic languages at a very young age.
A number of literary personalities of the Valley, officers from DIPR, Cultural Academy besides a galaxy of media persons, artists, broadcasters and scholars including Farooq Nazki, G.N. Khayal, Suhail Wani, Syed Shujaat Bukhari, Dr Altaf Hussain, Dr Farooq Kaloo and Huzaifa Pandit were present in the function.
The speakers threw light on the personal life as well as the literary journey of late Nazki and termed it as 0a source of inspiration for new and coming generations. The speakers said it has been two decades since the poet of masses, Mir Ghulam Rasool Nazki left this world but his spirituality, poetic essence has left the mark thus finding relevance during the present era.
Paying tributes to the late poet, the event buzzed with the theme of ‘Relevance of Nazki in present times’ to which his son Ayaz Rasool Nazki, a poet and writer, said, “Higher educational institutions are lacking the trend to preserve our culture and tradition. Institutions here form a jacket in which limited knowledge is provided about the great people, thus there is a need to institutionalize these spirituals.”
Chairman, Jammu & Kashmir State Human Rights Commission, Justice Bilal Nazki was the Chief Guest, while veteran poets and writers, Farooq Nazki and Ghulam Nabi Khayal were the Guests of Honour on the occasion.
In his address, Justice Nazki shared experiences of a father-son relationship and how his father (Mir Ghulam Rasool Nazki) helped him in many ways even during his old age.
"My father spared money for me from his pension when he was 81 years old and I still remember my father telling me not to opt for the job as he thought it to be very risky," Justice Bilal said adding his father told him that delivering justice is as tough as weighing of gold by a goldsmith. “This thing has always remained dominant in my mind,” he further said.
During the event different poets, intellectuals put forward their ideas about how they see the relevance of Nazki in modern times.
“I don’t agree with the term relevance of a poet. For me, a poet is always relevant irrespective of time because literature doesn’t require any relevance,” said Farooq Nazki.
He said a poet has a universal acceptance; the great Allama Iqbal’s slogans are always found to be relevant so we should not ponder as to whether the poetry in modern times is relevant or not.
Ghulam Nabi Khayal, a disciple who admired the work of Nazki said, “I consider Nazki Sahab as an ultimate figure when it comes to Urdu and Kashmiri poetry. For me, a poet who is irrelevant is not a poet.”
He said the lines written by great poets some 50 years back completely fit into the present times in Kashmir.
Blaming the country for not getting the fame Urdu poets deserved he said, “Poets who wrote in the Urdu language waste their time for me and I am happy that Nazki Sahab didn’t get an award for writing in Urdu that tempted him to focus on the Kashmiri language.”
Huzaifa Pandit, a research scholar while talking about Rubaiyat said Nazki’s poetry is more than a philosophy. Amir Suhail, also a research scholar said, “At times past seems a burden but an individual is recognized by the tradition, history and culture and one who shies away from these things is not an individual.”
A book "Satisar" the valley of Demons by Ayaz Rasool Nazki was also released on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Ayaz said, “Everyone knows about the history of Satisar in Kashmir. This is a universalized piece of work where the characters are supposed to do things differently. I have tried to incorporate the ancient history with the present happenings in Kashmir. This is a new way of storytelling. It is actually a fiction and I have tried to incorporate the present conflict with the past and future.”
He further said the book has been published nationally and is creating rounds online.
IGP Crime, Syed Ahfadul Mujataba also spoke on the occasion.
On the occasion Kalami Nazki was presented by the artists of Information Department, Muneer Ahmad Mir followed by Sufiyani Kalam of Nazki by Ustad Mohmad Yaqoub Sheikh and party.
The welcome address was presented by Ayaz Rasool Nazki while Syed Abdul Waheed Jeelani, who heads the Kashmir Music Club, presented the vote of thanks. Writer and broadcaster, M Amin Bhat conducted the proceedings of the event.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com