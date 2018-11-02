Literati pitch for digitization of Kashmiri short stories

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 01:
Literati on Thursday pitched for digitization of Kashmiri short stories to keep people intact and cater to the ‘changed taste of readers’ over the years.
They were speaking at the second-day proceedings of two-day Kashmiri short stories conference titled a “Kashur-i-Afsanuk Surat-i- Haal,” organized by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) here at Tagore Hall.
Noted academician and poet Prof. Mushtaq Muntazir during a panel discussion titled “Kashur Afsanai-Fun-ti-Miyaar”, said digitization of Kashmir short stories is need of the hour to keep people connected with their literature.
“Everyone is in present scenario connected through a digital medium and we should also shift our focus to this new medium to grab more attention and audience,” Muntazir said.
Being the author of many books related to children, he said social media platform should be used for promotion of Kashmiri short stories. The panel discussion was presided over by noted broadcaster Satish Vimal.
On the occasion, short story writer Rahim Rehbar said Kashmiri short story writers have always tried to highlight the factual situation of their society.
“We have witnessed always bloodshed, killings, and forced disappearance and that is reflected through by stories of writers. We cannot come out from this situation as writers have continuously witnessed this situation during the last two decades,” Rehbar said.
Broadcaster, Satish Vimal said short story writers must keep the readers in mind and should use the situation to keep them active. He said reader should understand what a writer wants to convey and should reflect true image of the current situation.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ratan Lal Talashi and Prof. Shafi Shoq were on the view that Kashmiri short stories should be translated into other languages. They urged the Academy to reproduce the old literature to keep present generation updated.
In his address, Prof Shoq said in developed countries literature is translated in short duration and within days the book is available digitally. English poets have contributed a lot of things to Kashmiri literature and that has influenced people throughout the world, Shoq said.
A panel discussion titled ‘Majooda Afsana-Ta Amuk Mustakbil’ was held between Prof. Bashar Bashir, Prof Shaad Ramzaan,Dr Sohan Lal Koul and Shakeel-ur-Rehman. The discussion was presided over by noted poet Ghulam Nabi Shakir.
The last session of the conference consisted of short story reading by young writers, titled ‘Mehfil-e-Afsana’ which was presided over by noted poet and author Zareef Ahmad Zareef. Well known broadcaster Shamshad Kralwari was the guest of honor on the occasion.
On the occasion, young short story writers Dr Nusrat Iqbal, Dr Riyaz-ul-Hassan, Dr Showkat Shaan (presented by Syed Iftikhar Ahmad), Deeba Nazir and Tahir Bhagat presented their short stories.
Nisar Nadeem, Farooq Shaheen, Rouf Adil, Dr Qaseer Malik and Ghulam Mohi-ud-din presented the commentary on the short stories in the session. The session was moderated by Editor Kashmiri Javed Iqbal.
Besides literati, the two-day event was attended by scholars, journalists, students and poets from all parts of Kashmir valley. Chief Editor Kashmiri Encyclopedia, Zaffar Muzafar presented the vote of thanks.
