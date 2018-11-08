Literati pay rich tributes to Gayoor on his 13th anniversary

7th book on Gayoor’s poetry ‘Sail-wa-Sahar' released
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 07:
Kashmiri literati Wednesday paid tributes to poet, scholar and politician, late Ghulam Rasool Andrabi (Gayoor) on his 13th death anniversary here DPR auditorium Polo View.
The function was presided over by noted writer and poet, Prof Rehman Rahi while Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Siddiqui was the chief guest on the occasion.
The event was jointly organised by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with Gayoor Foundation.
Noted poet and author, Prof Rehman Rahi in his keynote address described Gayoor as the multi-lingual poet and author of the valley. Rahi said Gayoor’s work describes the true essence of love towards the Kashmiri language.
“One can feel the pain of every letter, which he expressed through his poetry,” Rahi said.
On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor IUST, Prof Mushtaq Siddiqui said the culture and literature are part and parcel of Kashmiri society. He said society has to build a close relationship between youth and the literature.
Prof Siddiqui said he doesn’t know Gayoor’ personally but is highly impressed by his work towards literature. Paying rich tributes to Gayoor, VC said his family has worked hard to collect the poetic collections of Gayoor in a book form.
Poet and renowned author, Ghulam Nabi Khayal in his address said, “If Gayoor had not joined politics he would have served the literature and culture more. He was the great son of soil.”
“There is need to work more on poets like Ghulam Rasool Mir, Habba Khatoon, and others as they have contributed towards Kashmiri literature and culture. No one talks of them as there is no one who could remember them,” Khayal said.
On the occasion, a poetry collection of late Gayoor ‘Sail-wa-Sahar' compiled by his son Showkat Gayoor was also released. It is the 7th book compiled by Showkat Gayoor after his father was assassinated.
Broadcaster Dr Satish Vimal and Prof Muhammad Aslam from Central University of Kashmir presented a comprehensive paper on the poetic collection of Gayoor. Writer Shakeel Ahmad moderated the proceedings of the event.
Earlier the proceedings began with Quranic recitation by Ghulam Rasool Gamgeen followed by a Naat by Aquib Nazir.
Editor at Cultural Academy, Muhammad Ashraf Tak in his welcome address said the contribution of late Gayoor to the literary tradition of Kashmir was immense and the scholar would always be remembers for his literary services.
Others who spoke on the poetry, life and political career of Gayoor were Justice Mohammad Nazir Fida, Bashir Arif and others. In the event musical representations of Gayoor’s poetic collections were presented by noted singer Aijaz Sahir and Waheed Jeelani. Vote of thanks was presented by Showkat Ahmad Gayoor.
